Roebling to close for six days during BLINK
The installation locations and entertainment lineup for next month's Blink event will be announced Thursday morning. (Source: Brave Berlin)
By Brian Planalp | October 4, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 3:42 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Roebling Bridge will be crowded during BLINK next week—just not with cars.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday the Roebling Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic during select hours each day next week to accommodate preparations for the enormous light, art, and culture festival.

The bridge will be closed Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

It will then fully close Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m.

Walkways will remain open to pedestrians throughout.

BLINK will provide an Oggo fleet of lighted golf carts to transport attendees across the bridge during festival hours.

Drivers hoping to cross the Ohio River can instead use the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or the Taylor Southgate Bridge as detours.

