Sanders released from Nevada hospital after heart attack

He experienced chest pains on Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has left a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for a blocked artery in his heart. (Source: Bernie Sanders/Twitter)
October 4, 2019 at 6:49 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 7:01 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has left a Las Vegas hospital after being treated for a heart attack and a blocked artery in his heart.

His campaign confirmed in a statement released Friday afternoon that the Vermont senator was diagnosed with a myocardial infarction, otherwise known as a heart attack, when he went to a hospital in Las Vegas Tuesday night.

The campaign released a statement from Sanders’ doctors in Nevada said he was stable upon his arrival in the hospital and had two stents placed in a blocked artery. The doctors said Sanders made “good expected progress” and all of his other arteries were normal.

The 78-year-old was hospitalized after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday.

