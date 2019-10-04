Traffic Alert: Only 1 lane open SB I-75 near Downtown this weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect lengthy delays on southbound Interstate 75 near downtown Cincinnati this weekend.
Only one lane will be open from the Hopple Street interchange to just south of Ezzard Charles Drive.
The other three lanes will be closed 9 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.
Exits to Hopple, Harrison, Western/Liberty and Ezzard Charles Drive will remain open.
Alternate routes are suggested such as westbound I-74 to reach Northern Kentucky via westbound I-275, or eastbound I-275 to reach northern Kentucky and I-471, which you can take eastbound to return to I-71/75.
In addition to rehabilitating the southbound structure over Liberty Street, the project also includes rehabilitating the deck of the bridge over Bank Street.
To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.
