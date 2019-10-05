Early Christmas display causes Monroe resident to call the police, city

MONROE, Ohio (FOX19) - Christmas in September... it’s not a holiday you hear celebrated often in the fall, but the Schmitt family Christmas celebration took place in Monroe in mid-September this year.
“Every year we get together for Christmas and we’ve done this for as long as I’ve known,” Monroe resident David Schmitt said.
Schmitt is a native of Wisconsin and most of his family still lives there. At 54-years-old, Schmitt is the youngest of nine siblings who still try to get together to celebrate the Christmas holiday each year.
“The drive to Wisconsin, where my family is from, it’s kind of hard to do in December,” Schmitt said. “So this year we said ‘how about Christmas in Ohio?' September, good driving weather... nice weather... I thought ‘perfect, everybody could come here for Christmas.'"
“As everybody gets older we don't get to see each other as often and living so far away from each other. It was really wonderful to just be able to have everyone together,” Donna Schmitt said.
To celebrate the early holiday family gathering, Schmitt decorated his house with lights and ornaments three months ahead of the actual Christmas holiday. The early appearance of Christmas décor had at least one resident concerned enough to call the city of Monroe.
“All you had to do was pull in the driveway and ask us and we would have told you... probably offered you a beverage,” Donna said.
The city asked the Schmitt’s to remove some decorations that were too close to the road. No citations were issued and the family was given 60 days to remove any other decorations that were not in compliance with the city code.
