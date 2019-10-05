13 people injured in Metro bus crash, 2 juveniles with serious injures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -At least 10 people, including two juveniles, are injured in Metro bus crash that happened in Evanston Saturday afternoon.
The accident happened on Blair Avenue and Montgomery Road and around 12 p.m.
It involved a Metro bus and another car.
Police say 6 or 7 ambulances are on the scene.
The driver of the car was pulled out of the vehicle by police.
Cincinnati Fire and EMS say at least 11 people, including the driver of the car, were transported to nearby hospitals.
Two juveniles are in serious injuries and were taken to Children’s Hospital.
Cincinnati Police Department and Cincinnati Fire and EMS are still on the scene.
Duck Creek Road through Dauner Road will be shut down.
Police did not say when the roads will reopen.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.