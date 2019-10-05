Sunday rain chances

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Initially tonight skies will be clear, but an approaching cold front means clouds will increase and by morning we will start with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
We will also start Sunday day a bit milder than the last couple of days with more cloud cover across the region.
Expect afternoon high temps to rise into the mid 70s with a few showers around the area into late afternoon.
We may see a break in the precipitation into the evening and early overnight, but more showers will develop in time for the Monday morning commute.
Monday will start on a cool note in the low to mid 50s, with showers lingering in the area into mid-day or a little later.
Behind the cold front, Monday and Tuesday will both be cool days with high temps in the upper 60s.
By mid-week we are back in the mid 70s, with cooler air and more shower opportunities arriving by the end of the week.
