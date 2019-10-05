Sunny and pleasant afternoon on the way!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for a gorgeous Saturday! High pressure will provide a dry afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 70s!
A cold front will approach the region tonight. As a result, increasing clouds are in the forecast. Showers will develop in our region tomorrow afternoon. Rain and heavy downpours will be possible Sunday night into Monday. Rain totals will range from about a half inch up to 2 inches.
High pressure will provide dry weather for the middle of next week. Daytime highs will remain in the 60s and 70s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.