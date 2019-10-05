There is a chance of showers Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Get ready for a gorgeous Saturday! High pressure will provide a dry afternoon with daytime highs in the upper 70s!
A cold front will approach the region tonight. As a result, increasing clouds are in the forecast. Showers will develop in our region tomorrow. Rain and heavy downpours will be possible Sunday night into Monday. Rain totals will range from about a half inch up to 2 inches.
High pressure will provide dry weather for the middle of next week. Daytime highs will remain in the 60s and 70s.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.