Three students injured in Ross Township crash involving a semi

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) -Three students are injured as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck that happened Friday evening in Ross Township.
Chief of the Ross Township Police Department, Burton Roberts, says a semi-truck and a compact car crashed at the intersection of Cincinnati-Brookville Road and Brown Farm Drive at 5:10 p.m.
The driver and a passenger of the compact car were airlifted and are suffering serious injuries.
Police say the parents of the second passenger of the compact car drove their child to Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township.
Roberts says the driver of the semi-truck was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital with non-serious injuries.
The Ross Township Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department are still investigating the crash.
