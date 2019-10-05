Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises funds, awareness for illness

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Participants wearing purple joined for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Sawyer Point on Saturday morning.
The two-mile walk, which begins at Sawyer Point, aims to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and raises funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Participants in the walk had the option to wear different colored bands representing if they have lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s.
Yellow bands indicate someone caring for another with Alzheimer’s, blue bands show if the person has Alzheimer’s themselves, purple bands show if the person has lost a loved one to the disease, and orange indicates the person who is wearing it simply supports the cause.
FOX19 NOW, a media sponsor, had boots on the ground at the walk: FOX19′S Frank Marzullo and Rebecca Smith both took part, with Marzullo emceeing the event.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
