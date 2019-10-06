Deputies search for suspect after Erlanger credit union robbery

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who they say held up a credit union Saturday in Erlanger.
Deputies were dispatched at 11:11 a.m. to L&N Federal Credit Union on Donaldson Highway for a bank robbery.
A suspect with his face covered entered the bank at 11:09 a.m. demanding “big bills,” according to the sheriff’s office. He was described as speaking in a “soft tone."
The office reported he threatened employees that he had a weapon, although no weapon was displayed. He left on foot.
The suspect is described as a male between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches, with a thin face and thin- to medium-build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black flat-billed hat, blue latex gloves, gray sweatpants, dark blue zip-up hoodie and gray or white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040. Tips can also be left on the Boone County Sheriff’s Office website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.