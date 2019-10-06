Bengals remain winless after comeback falls short

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez kicked a 31 yard field goal as time expired to end the Bengals’ comeback bid at Paul Brown Stadium.
Trailing 23-9 in the fourth quarter, Andy Dalton connected on touchdown passes to Auden Tate and Tyler Boyd to tie the game in the final minutes. Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray led Arizona on a game-winning drive in the final two minutes to send the Bengals to an 0-5 start.
“We’ve got to come together, stay together, keep pounding the rock and find a way to win," said Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. "I ain’t got no special answer on how to win, we just got to do it.”
The 0-5 start is the Bengals worst start to a season since Cincinnati began the 2008 season with eight consecutive losses.
