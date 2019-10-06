Cincinnati native dies at Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, AL. (FOX19) -A Tuskegee University student from Cincinnati died on campus Thursday, said President Lily D. McNair in a statement.
Sophomore, Nyra Shaw-Hemphill, collapsed on campus and was transported to East Alabama Medical Center.
"I have spoken with several members of Nyra’s family to personally offer the university’s condolences, " said McNair in a statement Friday. "In addition, counselors from the university’s Wellness Center have been and will remain in contact with Nyra’s roommates and other residents of the North Commons Apartments where she resided."
McNair said that Shaw-Hemphill majored in animal, poultry and veterinary science at the university.
“The university’s Wellness Center staff counselors, Ardelia Lunn and Warrena Millon, remain available throughout the week as well as this weekend to anyone needing counseling or grief support,” said McNair.
A moment of silence was held Friday at noon. McNair said the chapel staff will hold a memorial service in her honor Wednesday.
“We will announce funeral arrangements when they have been provided by Nyra’s family,” said McNair. “In the meantime, and in the days and weeks that follow, I ask you to please continue to keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."
