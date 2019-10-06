Police: 17-year-old shot in Oxford, airlifted to UCMC

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Cincinnati following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Oxford, according to Oxford Police Chief John Jones.
Police responded at 4:10 p.m. to a mobile home in the 5200 block of College Corner Pike for a report of a person shot.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, suffered a gunshot wound to the side, police confirmed. He was initially transported to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford, but shortly after was airlifted to a University of Cincinnati Medical Center trauma unit.
Jones said the boy is in stable condition and the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Initial investigations by Oxford police have indicated that the shooting happened at a car wash near the College Corner Pike mobile home, but he was taken to that location after the shooting occurred.
Police haven’t released any suspect information, but investigators believe the shooting was “not a random act," Jones said.
This is a developing story. FOX19 will update it as more information becomes available.
