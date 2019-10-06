1 man dies in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One man has died after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday afternoon.
Police say the victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the 1700 block of Vine Street at 2:23 p.m.
According to Lt. Patrick Caton, when officers responded to the area a large crowd was fleeing the scene.
He said the crowd became hostile toward officers as they attempted to render aid to the victim. That led to an “officer needs assistance” call that brought all the working officers in the area to the scene, he said.
Police say the man was transported to the hospital and died there.
They are looking for two male suspects. They say one was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black mask at the time of the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.