Some rain to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A cold front pushing through the region is creating showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening.
Overnight we will continue to see scattered showers, and they may linger into the first half of Monday.
Monday will start cool with temps in the low 50s, with upper 60s forecast for Monday afternoon under clearing skies.
Expect a cool day Tuesday as well with temps in the low 70s.
Sunshine sticks around into the end of the work-week with temps rising into the upper 70s by Friday.
Right now there are many questions as to the evolution of a weather system for the Friday-Saturday timeframe. It appears that Saturday will be another shot at measurable rainfall, with temps in the mid 60s both Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.