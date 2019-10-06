Unclear future for Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club, owners open new restaurant

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The future of the Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club is still up in the air, but the owners are looking forward to opening another restaurant.
In a Facebook post, owners Steve and Andrea Gott said they will be opening the Lagoon Saloon Tuesday for lunch.
It is located in Clifton right across the street from Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club.
The menu will have burgers, fries, pizza and more. It will also include happy hour drink prices.
The owners took a hit Wednesday when a barge hit the yacht club.
The crash caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to the yacht club.
U.S. Coast Guard Supervisor Lt. Jim Brendel said investigations like this could take weeks or months.
Despite the challenges that they face, they remain hopeful.
The in post, they thanked several people for their efforts in the aftermath of the incident.
The Lagoon Saloon will open Tuesday at 11 a.m.
