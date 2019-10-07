Free photography walks offered at Blink

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Photographers, students, and anyone interested in learning about photography can walk along the streets of downtown Cincinnati Thursday and Friday for free photo walks of Blink.
Blink, along with B&H Photo Video, will be hosting photo walks for those interested in learning about street art photography.
The walks will be held during the afternoon and evening hours of Blink.
Participants are urged to bring their cameras, lenses, batteries, memory cards and tri/monopods.
They also encourage iPhone and Android users to join them too.
Blink officials ask participants to bring comfortable walking shoes and appropriate weather-related clothing. Charging stations and a bag check will not be available during the walks.
Artswave will offer guided walking tours Thursday through Sunday on a first-come, first-serve basis. Five tours will focus on Blink’s projection mappings and installations. The sixth tour will feature newer murals.
Proceeds will benefit more than 100 organizations and art projects throughout the city.
