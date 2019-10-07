A chilly night then a beautiful tomorrow

Rainfall totals for the Sunday through Monday rain event reached 2″ in spots in the far southeastern corner of the FOX19 NOW viewing area including parts of Adams, Lewis, Mason and Robertson Counties. Most of the Cincinnati metro area received from 0.50″ to 1″. Another chance of rain arrives Saturday. Current models say the rain will arrive before dawn Saturday and exit the area during afternoon, so it looks like BLINK will be dry Saturday evening, but we will have to watch for a change in timing.