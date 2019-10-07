A chilly night then a beautiful tomorrow

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With the sky clearing and the loss of the blanket of cloud cover tonight will be chilly with a number of rural and suburban valleys and low spots briefly dropping into the 30s.
Sunshine will dominate the sky Tuesday then Wednesday and Thursday we will pick up some some high cloudiness that will wash the sky out a bit.
Rainfall totals for the Sunday through Monday rain event reached 2″ in spots in the far southeastern corner of the FOX19 NOW viewing area including parts of Adams, Lewis, Mason and Robertson Counties. Most of the Cincinnati metro area received from 0.50″ to 1″. Another chance of rain arrives Saturday. Current models say the rain will arrive before dawn Saturday and exit the area during afternoon, so it looks like BLINK will be dry Saturday evening, but we will have to watch for a change in timing.
