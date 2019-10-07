Dogs from ‘Lucky 111’ hoarding case up for adoption Monday

LEBANON, Ohio (FOX19) - Some of the dogs from what the Humane Association of Warren County calls the ‘largest rescue ever’ are up for adoption Monday.
The rescue took in 111 from a mass hoarding case in September.
Humane Association Executive Director Joanne Hurley said they planned to home about 20 dogs Monday, but between 42 and 52 dogs are ready to join their new families currently.
The association opened their doors to potential adopters at 11 a.m., but pictures show lines forming outside the building at 5 a.m.
As of 11:15 a.m., Hurley said only four people had made their way inside to begin the adoption process. She says they are only letting a few people in at a time so the dogs don’t become overwhelmed.
Hurley says when the dogs become tired or overwhelmed, they will stop the adoption process for the day to let them rest.
Rescuers originally got the call to assist on a voluntary surrender of 20 to 30 dogs. As the warden and Humane Association personnel went through the home, the number of dogs continued to climb.
The association would not specify the location or original owner because no charges have been or are expected to be filed in this case. Instead, they’re focusing on getting the owner assistance.
Though they still refer to the large group as ‘The Lucky 111,’ the rescue says the number has grown.
Hurley says some of the dogs are either pregnant or have started giving birth. She expects the number of dogs to grow to 120 to 125 with the newborn pups.
The humane association is still accepting donations made on their website or by calling 513-695-1176.
