Dry weather returns this afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The (much-needed) wet weather will taper off by the midafternoon. Decreasing clouds are in the forecast as daytime highs reach the upper 60s.
High pressure will provide dry weather for the middle of week. Daytime highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. By Thursday afternoon, daytime highs will be around 80 degrees.
Our next chance of rain will arrive Friday night into Saturday. Cooler temperatures are also in the forecast.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.