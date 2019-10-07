Edgewood Elementary student reports a teacher touched her inappropriately, says Sheriff’s Office

BUTLER COUNTY (FOX19) - A 5th grade student at Edgewood Elementary School in Butler County says she was inappropriately touched by a substitute teacher, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives, the school resource officer and Edgewood School administrators began an investigation.
The student says the substitute touched her butt.
The substitute teacher is not cooperating with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says, and has requested an attorney.
“We take these complaints very seriously and we are working diligently to make sure our children are protected and the outcome is appropriate through due process,” Sheriff Richard Jones said.
The Sheriff’s Office may decide to press charges pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the county prosecutor’s office.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Edgewood School officials say the teacher in question will not return to the school district.
