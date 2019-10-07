Father of Skylar Richardson’s baby hosts vigil

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The father of Brooke Skylar Richardson’s baby hosted a vigil Sunday night for Richardson’s daughter, Annabelle.
Annabelle’s family and their friends gathered in Carlisle to honor Annabelle. Some wore pink to represent the child they never knew, and some wore yellow, which is her father’s favorite color.
Richardson was found not guilty in September of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of her newborn baby. She was found guilty of abuse of corpse and was sentenced to time served and three years probation.
Annabelle’s father, Trey was a host at the event, but did not speak. His mother Tracy Johnson talked briefly. She thanked everyone: from the local authorities who worked her granddaughter’s case, to her community for everything they’ve done.
After this, everyone shared a moment of silence among the candlelight.
One woman told FOX19, “We’re just focusing on the baby.”
“Ultimately, we come together to turn these moments of sadness into acts of love," said an attendee who did not want to be identified. "To come together as a community and to finally commence the healing process. That is what this night is about.”
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.