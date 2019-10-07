WATCH LIVE: Final pretrial for grandmother facing charges in Pike County massacre scheduled

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The final pretrial for the remaining grandmother facing charges in the Pike County massacre that killed eight members of the Rhoden family in April 2016 is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
READ MORE | Pike County Massacre
Rita Newcomb is charged with obstruction of justice, perjury, and three counts of forgery.
Her trial is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner, whose husband, George “Billy” Wagner III and the couple’s sons, Edward “Jake” Wagner and George Wagner IV, are all charged with aggravated murder in planning and killing the Rhoden family on April 22, 2016.
The victims are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head, most several times, according to autopsy records.
During her last pretrial hearing, Judge Randy Deering expanded a no contact order reiterating she may not have contact with her daughter.
On July 25, Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk and Special Prosecuting Attorney Angela Canepa filed a motion to revoke the bail of Newcomb during what was supposed to be her final court appearance.
They say Newcomb has been talking to daughter, but Deering did not revoke her bail.
Canepa said the conversations have been happening by phone and are ‘lengthy.' She also said it’s discussed during the calls that the mother daughter duo should not be talking.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.