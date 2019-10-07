KY State Police ask public for help to search for inmate who escaped house arrest

KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police is asking the public to help search for a man who escaped from house arrest Monday.
Ryan Haskamp, 31, was serving a 6-year sentence from Kenton County for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Troopers say his last known address was on Misty Creek Drive in Erlanger.
He also has family members in Kenton, Boone, Gallatin, and Pulaski Counties.
Troopers are asking if anyone sees him, to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.
