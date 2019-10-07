Man breaks into home, found asleep wearing only red underwear

William Alexander Scherzinger, 23, is charged with trespassing by force after police say he broke into a home and fell asleep wearing only a pair of red underwear. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Hager | October 7, 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 11:03 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they arrested a man who broke into a home Saturday.

William Alexander Scherzinger, 23, is charged with trespassing by force.

His arrest report says he was found inside the home wearing only a pair of red underwear.

Police say he forced his way into the home through a window.

The arrest report did not say how long Scherzinger was inside the home before he was found, or if he made his way to a bed before falling asleep.

It is also unknown whether he was wearing more clothing when he broke into the home.

