Man breaks into home, found asleep wearing only red underwear

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they arrested a man who broke into a home Saturday.
William Alexander Scherzinger, 23, is charged with trespassing by force.
His arrest report says he was found inside the home wearing only a pair of red underwear.
Police say he forced his way into the home through a window.
The arrest report did not say how long Scherzinger was inside the home before he was found, or if he made his way to a bed before falling asleep.
It is also unknown whether he was wearing more clothing when he broke into the home.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.