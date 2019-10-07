Norwood Schools superintended passes away after cancer battle

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Norwood City School District Superintendent Kathy Sabo passed away last weekend after a battle with cancer, the district said in a Facebook post Monday morning.
“Dr. Sabo was so proud to serve in her hometown as the superintendent of Norwood City School District,” the post read. “She loved this community and what was best for kids was at the heart of every decisions he made. We share our deepest condolences with her family and with everyone who knew her.”
Cincinnati Public Schools Board President Carolyn Jones issued the following statement:
“On behalf of Cincinnati Public Schools, we offer our deepest condolences to the students, staff and families of Norwood City School District who were touched by the life and leadership of Superintendent Kathy Sabo. Dr. Sabo was a student, a teacher, and a principal in the Norwood City Schools before serving as Superintendent, and her love for her hometown and her students was evident. She will be missed.”
Sabo served as superintendent from August 2017 – Sept. 2019, when the school announced she was taking leave due to health issues.
