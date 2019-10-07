Sheriff: Student under arrest in Adams Co after social media post causes panic

Sheriff: Student under arrest in Adams Co after social media post causes panic
A student at Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center in Adams County is under arrest Monday due to a social media threat related to the school, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. (Source: KAUZ)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 7, 2019 at 8:45 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 8:45 AM

WEST UNION, Ohio (FOX19) - A student in Adams County is under arrest Monday morning after a social media post caused panic, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The high school student attends Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center, sheriff’s officials confirm.

“The person who posted the picture of the school hallway is now in custody at the Sheriff’s Office,” they said in a Facebook post Monday.

“The Sheriff’s Office and Adams County/Ohio Valley Local Schools are aware of the potential threat made on social media. Extra deputies have been assigned to the schools as a precaution while the investigation into this matter continues.”

Classes are running normally, said Jennifer Grimes, director of programs at Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center.

We asked if attendance Monday was impacted by the incident, but she referred us to the superintendent’s office.

We left a message seeking comment and will update this story once we hear back.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.