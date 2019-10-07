281 traffic citations issued in 12 hours on Kenton County interstate

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky law enforcement officials issued 281 traffic citations on I-75 in Kenton County Tuesday, the first day of a year-long traffic enforcement safety campaign.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a news release officers and troopers from six different agencies collectively wrote the tickets on various parts of I-75 in Kenton County between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. It’s part of a campaign to reduce the number of crashes and deaths on the stretch of interstate.
The campaign comes after the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety awarded the partnering agencies a federal highway traffic safety grant, which is being used to crack down on traffic safety on the interstate in the area, the cabinet said.
Four people died in crashes on the Kenton County stretch of I-75 in 2018, according to the release.
The next day of the campaign will be Columbus Day, which this year falls on Monday, Oct. 14.
According to data from the National Highway Safety Administration, Columbus Day 2017 had the second-highest total number of fatal crashes among all the holidays in the area that year.
