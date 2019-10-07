Wet start to your Monday, staying cool this afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wet pavement and on and off rain showers will continue through your Monday morning, before we dry out Monday afternoon. We will stay cool once again on Monday with a high in the upper 60's. We stay dry on Tuesday with morning lows in the mid 40's and highs around 73 degrees.
Looking ahead we will rebound back to the upper 70′s later this week, before another cool front late week will bring more rain on Saturday and even cooler air with highs in the low to mid 60′s both Saturday and Sunday.
