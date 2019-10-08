Another brand of flour recalled over E. coli concerns

Another brand of flour recalled over E. coli concerns
. (Source: Pixabay)
By Kevin Foster | October 5, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 8:00 AM

(WAFB) - Another brand of all-purpose flour is being pulled from shelves out of an abundance of caution that products may be contaminated with E. coli.

J. M. Smucker Company announced a recall on specific lots of Robin Hood brand flour. The news comes just weeks after General Mills pulled pounds of its Gold Medal brand all-purpose flour from shelves over E. coli contamination concerns.

READ MORE: Gold Medal flour recalled for E. coli contamination concern

Consumers who have impacted product should stop using the products and should dispose of them. Product included in this recall can be identified using the information listed below:

Product Name UPC Code - Case UPC Code - Item Lot Codes Best if Used By Dates
Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour (5 lb) 0 51500 18010 2 0 51500 18010 5 8350 513 6/16/2020
Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour (5 lb) 0 51500 18010 2 0 51500 18010 5 8351 513 6/17/2020
Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour (5 lb) 0 51500 18010 2 0 51500 18010 5 8354 513 6/20/2020
Robin Hood® All Purpose Flour (5 lb) 0 51500 18010 2 0 51500 18010 5 8355 513 6/21/2020

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.