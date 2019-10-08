Another brand of flour recalled over E. coli concerns

(WAFB) - Another brand of all-purpose flour is being pulled from shelves out of an abundance of caution that products may be contaminated with E. coli.
J. M. Smucker Company announced a recall on specific lots of Robin Hood brand flour. The news comes just weeks after General Mills pulled pounds of its Gold Medal brand all-purpose flour from shelves over E. coli contamination concerns.
Consumers who have impacted product should stop using the products and should dispose of them. Product included in this recall can be identified using the information listed below:
