A chilly night and this time only thin fog

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Temperatures this evening will cool quickly as the sun sets and by 10 pm will range from the low to middle 50s across the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Thin fog will form for the morning commute but will not be as widespread or as thik as it was this morning. Most areas will see the visibility drop to 1.5 to 2 miles as contrasted with the visibility around zero miles this morning.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a few thin clouds and just a bit warmer than today.
The next rain arrives late Friday evening and ends early Saturday afternoon.
