Crews work on construction for Kings Island’s new roller coaster

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kings Island crew members started working on its most anticipated roller coaster to date.
The newest roller coaster, Orion, was announced in August and will be one of seven giga-coasters in the world.
"It's a Giga. So, it's way up there,” said the manager of facilities, engineering, and construction at Kings Island, Jeff Gramke.
The roller coaster will also have a 30 story drop that will last more than 10 seconds.
“We don't have anything 300-foot-tall here at the park," said Gramke. "Cedar Point our sister park does have some big tall ones but this is the biggest one here at Kings Island."
Crews hope to have the $30 billion roller coaster finished by February.
“It feels like a roller coaster now, said Vice President of Maintenance and Construction at Kings Island, Jamie Gaffney. “When we start setting the first feet of track on its foundation, that’s when it starts feeling like you’re going to have another roller coaster that’s world-class.”
The roller coaster will follow its natural terrain that will allow riders to feel its 91-mph pace.
"If you guys remember Mystic Timbers, it runs low to the ground and is fast through trees and makes it seem really really fast as well," said Gaffney. “It’s probably a little more than half the speed of this one. When you come off that first hill it’s going to be quite a ride from there."
Roller coaster enthusiasts are not the only ones who are excited about Orion, but so are some engineers who have been working at Kings Island since 1972.
"Actually, all of it. I have been here 48 years, so I've seen them all,” said Gramke. “I've seen the park open and I've seen everything since then."
The public can watch the construction through a live web camera located on top of the Eiffel Tower.
