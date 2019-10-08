Dense fog advisory Tuesday morning, then plenty of sunshine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for a good portion of the area for Tuesday morning until 10am. Visibility will be reduced to near zero so give yourself extra time early on Tuesday morning.
Sunshine will then be the norm on Tuesday afternoon with highs near 73 degrees and very comfortable. We stay dry with temperatures warming to near 80 by Thursday and Friday, before out next cold front brings much cooler air this weekend and rain on Saturday.
Current models say the rain will arrive before dawn Saturday and exit the area during afternoon, so it looks like BLINK will be dry Saturday evening, but we will have to watch for a change in timing. Otherwise temperatures will drop back into the low 60’s on Saturday and Sunday.
