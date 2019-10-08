Person struck, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, OH. (FOX19) - A person was struck and killed by a train in Middletown Tuesday morning, a city spokeswoman said.
The Butler County Coroner is responding after the body was found on train tracks in the 100 block of Charles Street about 7:50 a.m., said Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli.
An investigation is underway.
