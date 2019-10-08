Heavy fog for morning commute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Watch for heavy fog on your drive into work or school this morning.
A Dense Fog Advisory is up for parts of the Tri-State through 10 a.m. Tuesday.
This covers Hamilton, Warren and Clinton counties in our viewership area.
Visibility is one quarter mile or less, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.
Allow for extra time, slow down and use low-bream headlights. You’ll also want to leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
We’re off to a chilly start with the morning low expected to plunge to 47 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Rural areas could dip into the 30s.
Later, the fog will burn off under sunny skies. The high temperature will top out around 71.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.