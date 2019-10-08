5 to hospital from Westwood crash

WESTWOOD, Oh. (FOX19) - Three children and two adults were taken to hospitals from a two-vehicle crash on the west side of Cincinnati Tuesday morning, according to Cincinnati police and fire officials.
All their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, police say.
Officers and firefighters responded to Queen City Avenue and Wyoming Avenue just before 7 a.m.
Two lanes on Queen City are blocked, but traffic is getting around the area, police say.
