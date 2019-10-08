Music venue to move forward following agreement between Hamilton Co., Hilltop

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a contract Tuesday to buy 17 acres from Hilltop Basic Resources, allowing the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to develop a new music venue set to open in fall of 2020.
This follows two votes by Cincinnati City Council that killed a deal to build the music venue at The Banks.
The county will buy about one half of Hilltop’s riverfront property by January 2020.
Seven acres along the west side of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge will become a green parking lot by June 2020.
The rest of the Hilltop property will be developed in 2021, pending Hilltop’s plans to move its current plant.
"This a good deal for the taxpayers,” Denise Driehaus, President of the Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners, said. “The Music Venue moves forward without delay. We have taken steps to resolve the parking challenges at The Banks, and all of it is made possible by the Bengals’ forgoing $30 million in game day payments.”
“We moved our plant operations over 50 years ago so that Riverfront Stadium could be built. We are willing to relocate again so that our riverfront can continue its incredible transformation. We look forward to collaborating with Hamilton County and others to ensure that we can identify and secure a suitable option for our concrete and our customer’s asphalt production facilities,” John Steele, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Hilltop said.
The Bengals want the Hilltop property for additional parking and tailgating in exchange for allowing the music venue to be built next to Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals’ lease with the county gives the team veto rights in the vicinity of the stadium, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.
“Since the very first images were drawn 25 years ago showing what the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County hoped to accomplish by embarking upon a joint plan to rebuild this community’s riverfront, a key part of the plan has been acquiring the western edge of the riverfront to be held in public trust. The Bengals believed in that vision then and we believe in that vision now, and that is the reason we are investing $30 million to make that vision a reality,” read a statement from the Bengals.
The 4,500 capacity music venue and the 8,500 capacity Smale Park event lawn/greenspace are scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.
