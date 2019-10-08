Ohio in-person early voting for November election starts Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Prospective Ohio voters can begin in-person early voting Tuesday for the Nov. 5 general election.
Ohio is one of 39 states that offers an early in-person voting option. Early voting begins 28 days before the election and ends at 2 p.m. the Monday before, Ohio law states.
Here are the hours set for boards of elections in Ohio’s 88 counties:
Oct. 8 - Oct. 11 (Tuesday through Friday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 14 (Monday): Closed for Columbus Day.
Oct. 15 - Oct. 18 (Tuesday through Friday): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 28 - Nov. 1 (Monday through Friday): 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 (Saturday): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 3 (Sunday): 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 4 (Monday): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Early voters must bring a valid form of ID to cast a ballot. A list of acceptable forms of ID can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.