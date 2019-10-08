Ohio prosecutor wants teen who head-butted high school football referee to be tried as an adult (video)

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio prosecutor wants the 17-year-old boy who head-butted a high school football referee to face criminal charges as an adult.
The incident involving a Dayton Dunbar High School student, who was wearing a helmet when he struck the referee, was caught on camera in the second quarter of the Aug. 31 game against Cincinnati Roger Bacon.
Investigators said the head-butting stemmed from a dispute over a team penalty.
The referee suffered a concussion and has lingering serious health issues, according to the prosecutor.
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. recently filed a motion to have the juvenile’s felonious assault charge transferred to adult court.
“This incident was sickening," Prosecutor Heck said. "The defendant clearly became angry with the game official and seriously assaulted him. This is way beyond unsportsmanlike conduct. This was a felonious assault and this defendant should be held accountable. Football is a contact sport, but a referee should never be in fear of being physically attacked by a player.”
The Ohio Senate is currently considering a bill that would make an assault on a referee a felonious crime.
