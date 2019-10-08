Police: Man hospitalized after he was shot in face in East Price Hill

PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Police said a man was shot in the face Monday night in East Price Hill, but he is expected to be OK.
Police responded to the 800 block of Elberon Avenue Monday night for a person shot.
The victim, a 26-year-old male, was shot in the face, police said. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Police describe the suspect as a male in his late-teens to early-20s wearing all black clothing.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.