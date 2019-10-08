Police: 18-year-old charged in connection with shooting in Oxford

Oxford police say Benjamin T. Hizer II has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old on Oct. 6. (Source: Oxford police)
October 8, 2019 at 2:39 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 3:00 PM

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - An 18-year-old is charged in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old on Sunday in Oxford, police say.

Oxford Police and Fire responded to the 5200 block of College Corner Pike and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital in Oxford then transferred by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Detectives say they determined that the shot was fired by Benjamin T. Hizer II.

Hizer, 18, and the 17-year-old arranged to meet a third male at a car wash for an illegal drug transaction, according to police.

As they tried to rob the third male, detectives say Hizer fired a shot from a small-caliber handgun that hit the 17-year-old.

The third male fled the scene but was later stopped by police.

Police say Hizer is in custody at the Butler County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and police say additional charges are likely.

