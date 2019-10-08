Roebling Bridge to light up the sky for BLINK

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Roebling Suspension Bridge is being built straight into the BLINK experience this week — it will light up and even sing.
The bridge closed at 7 p.m. Monday and will reopen 2 a.m. Tuesday to make its transformation.
Not only will the bridge have hundreds of special lights, but a unique soundtrack will bring the bridge to life as it connect Cincinnati and Covington in what organizers call our future city.
Steve McGowan with Brave Berlin is partially responsible for creating the idea behind BLINK. He said the bridge will give you goosebumps once you combine the lights and the soundtrack being played this weekend.
“Every light fixture is assigned a musical note,” he said. “There is a 30-minute part in the show where it’s more passive, and it’s beautiful lights sort of dancing on the bridge with an audio escape, and then it gets more active and it will appear to almost play itself.”
Hundreds of lights will project into the sky and onto the towers of the bridge. There will also be a dozen speakers playing a custom soundtrack created right here in Cincinnati.
McGowan said this aspect of BLINK will be worth the wait.
“It’s one of the biggest immersive experiences I can think of in the world and particularly for BLINK, I think it’s certainly one of our show stoppers,” he said.
BLINK runs Oct. 10 through Oct. 13.
