Kentucky shelter working to save dog likely shot in the head

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Volunteers with the Gallatin County Animal Shelter say they are trying to save a dog they believe was shot in the head.
Rescuers say the dog, named Penny, was picked up with what they thought was an embedded collar with a severe infection.
They have since learned that Penny actually has several puncture wounds on her head, including one that goes through her tongue.
Shelter volunteers say the wounds could be bullet holes from a shotgun.
Penny’s medical team has cleaned her wounds and has taken X-rays. They said she has an internal infection, which means her road to recovery could be a long one.
At this point, volunteers say Penny is in bad shape and can barely move around. She is at a local vet’s office for continued care.
The shelter is asking for donations to help Penny overcome her injuries. To donate, contact the Carroll County Animal Clinic at (502) 732-9998 and indicate your donation is for Penny under the Gallatin rescue account.
