St. Bernard Police search for suspects involved in graffiti incidents

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -St. Bernard Police Department is searching for suspects involved in spray painting graffiti at Ross Park and near a post office.
Police say it happened sometime overnight Saturday.
Several areas of Ross Park were spray painted. The word “IT” with a smiley face was spray-painted near a sewer about the movie franchise.
Police say they believe teenagers are responsible for the vandalism at Ross Park and are actively looking for them by increasing patrols in the area.
There are no cameras in the area, but police are saying that will change.
“If they applied some good art to the right spot it would be okay in my opinion but I don’t come out here and start painting on your car or someone else’s property without their permission,” said Ross Park visitor, James Vandy.
As for the graffiti found near the post office, the word “Crip” was spray-painted in orange.
The word is generally affiliated with a gang, but police do not believe that to be the case here.
“See you’re defacing somebody’s property," said Vandy. "You have to have respect for other people. You know I don’t like nobody coming in my yard at the house.”
Police say they want to try to put an end to this as quickly as possible, especially after all the improvements in the park.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Lt. Bill Ungruhe at bungruhe@stbernardpolice.org or call 513-242-2727. Calls can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.