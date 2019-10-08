Trains collide in northern Cincinnati suburbs, 2 to hospital

FAIRFIELD, Oh. (FOX19) - Multiple first responders are on scene after two trains collided in the northern Cincinnati suburbs early Tuesday.
Crews responded about 1:30 a.m. to Bobmeyer and North Gilmore roads in Fairfield, dispatchers say.
North Gilmore Road is shut down in the area for what authorities say will be a long period of time.
All Fairfield schools are delayed by two hours as a result, Fairfield police say. There is no morning kindergarten or Fairfield Academy.
A spokesman for Norfolk Southern Railroad said in a statement two crew members were taken to a hospital, including one who was hurt.
“At approximately 1:33 a.m., Norfolk Southern Intermodal train 25A heading southbound in Hamilton, OH collided into the rear of another Norfolk Southern train, number 143, derailing the rear three cars of train 143. One crew member of 25A reported an injury. Both crew members of 25A have been taken by ambulance to a local hospital for examination,” wrote Norfolk spokesman Tom Werner in an email to FOX19 NOW.
“The rear three cars of 143 comprise one load of pulpwood and two loads of butane. No leaks and no fires have been reported. However, Norfolk Southern has called in a hazardous materials team to oversee the recovery process. That team’s arrival should be imminent. Additionally, Norfolk Southern subcontractors will arrive on site in the next couple of hours to address the derailed cars themselves.”
