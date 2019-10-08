UC football: Ranked and Buzzworthy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There’s a different kind of buzz around the UC football team after its upset win over top 20 Central Florida.
The Bearcats are back in the Associated Press top 25 for the first time this season at No. 25 and are now eyeing the program’s most significant bowl appearance in a decade.
UC, who finished last season with a Military Bowl win and a No. 24 ranking, knocked off No. 18 UCF at Nippert Stadium in front of one of the biggest crowds in Nippert Stadium history and are now tied for first place in the east division in the American Conference.
“When you’re generating and creating something, it’s not just the win,” said head coach Luke Fickell. “To generate that kind of stuff and that kind of support is what I want for our program to continue to allow us to grow.”
The highest ranked conference champion in a non-power five conference is automatically placed in a New Year’s Day bowl. UC last played in a bowl that big in 2009 -- when the Bearcats faced Florida in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.
UC plays at Houston this Saturday.
