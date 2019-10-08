15-year-old struck by car in Westwood

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 8, 2019 at 7:55 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 7:55 AM

WESTWOOD (FOX19) - A 15-year-old female was struck by a vehicle in Westwood early Tuesday, Cincinnati police said.

She was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center shortly after the accident was reported on Queen City Avenue and Erlene Drive about 6:30 a.m., they said.

Her injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Initial emergency dispatches indicate she was breathing and conscious at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle stopped and stayed while police investigated.

