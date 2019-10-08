16-year-old struck by vehicle in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Oh. (FOX19) - A 16-year-old is expected to recover after he was struck by a vehicle in Forest Park early Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The teen was hit at Geneva and Waycross Roads about 6:44 a.m., according to county dispatchers.
He was taken to the hospital shortly after.
The teen is OK, said David Daugherty, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
It’s not clear yet where he was walking when he was struck, Daugherty said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
