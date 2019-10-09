2 children, adult in critical condition following apartment fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An adult and two children were hospitalized following an apartment fire Wednesday in Western Hills.
Fire crews were called to the building in the 2700 block of East Tower Drive around 4:30 p.m.
No fire was showing when they arrived on scene, according to Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp.
Lakamp says, upon investigation, firefighters found a working fire on the third floor.
They carried three victims, an adult and two children, from the building.
All three are in critical condition, according to the public information officer from the Cincinnati Fire Department.
There is no word about what caused the fire but Lakamp says it was contained to a single apartment.
The building didn’t have sprinklers but it did have smoke detectors.
The remaining tenants in the apartment building will be allowed back in once the smoke clears.
